A 'Stranger Things' Star Who Hasn't Watched 'Star Wars' May Soon Be Coming To The Franchise

Entertainment giant Walt Disney Co. DIS is reportedly courting Millie Bobby Brown, who stars in “Stranger Things” on Netflix Inc. NFLX, for one of its upcoming Star Wars projects.

Brown is in talks with LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy, according to a report from MovieWeb, citing a report from The Mirror.

“The conversations are informal but there’s huge mutual respect there,” an unnamed source said.

Brown’s payday for a Star Wars role is believed to hover around $15 million, the report continued. That's 1,400% more than what Brown currently gets for one episode of “Stranger Things.”



It remains to be seen what role Brown would play, but after seeing a young Princess Leia appear in the Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” many fans have pointed to the likelihood of her playing a version of Leia in between that series and “Star Wars: A New Hope.”



A so-called deep fake video posted last year showed the uncanny resemblance between Brown and Carrie Fisher, the late actress who originated the role.

But Disney has several Star Wars projects in development for its streaming platform, Disney+, including “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” “Star Wars: The Acolyte” and “Andor.” “The Mandalorian” and "The Book of Boba Fett" are among the shows that are currently available on the platform.



On the big screen, director Taika Waititi is slated to direct a Star Wars movie that is expected to introduce new characters. Rian Johnson, director of “The Last Jedi,” is also slated to work on Star Wars content.

The final episodes of “Stranger Things” season 4 will hit Netflix on July 1. The first portion of season 4 broke streaming records for Netflix.

"Stranger Things" season 5 is expected to be the last.

Brown, who is no stranger to blockbuster films having starred in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Godzilla vs. Kong," admitted that she has never seen a Star Wars, Marvel or Harry Potter film.

“It’s not (my thing) but I’m open to it," she said. "I’ve just never been like ‘Oh I’m going to put on this film.'"



It's worth noting that Daisy Ridley, prior to starring in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, also hadn't seen all of the Star Wars movies.