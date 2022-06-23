New Donald Trump Docuseries Coming To This Streaming Network — And Is Jan. 6 Evidence

A streaming platform has landed the rights to a docuseries on former President Donald Trump and his family that also contains potential evidence being used in the Jan. 6 hearings. Here are the details.

What Happened: A new docuseries called “Unprecedented” will be added to the Discovery+ streaming platform soon, according to a trailer the company released Thursday.

The docuseries was created by filmmaker Alex Holder and features interviews with Trump and his family. Deadline reported Thursday that Discovery, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, is the mystery company that landed the rights to the docuseries.

“I think I treat people well unless they don’t treat me well, in which case, you go to war,” Trump says in the trailer.

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are also shown in the trailer.

“My father, he is very honest, and he is who he is,” Ivanka says in the trailer.

Other interviewees include Eric Trump, Jared Kushner and Mike Pence.

The trailer also features footage of the attack on the U.S. Capitol that occurred Jan. 6, 2021. When asked if he wanted to talk about the Jan. 6 events, Trump said “no” in the trailer.

Footage from the final six weeks of Trump’s re-election campaign in the 2020 presidential election and “never-before-seen” footage of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are part of the content for the series, according to Holder.

The docuseries is expected to be three parts and stream on Discovery+ with a release date “coming soon.”

The events as they unfolded. The family as never heard before. #Unprecedented. Coming soon to #discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/Pir3dAdBuk — discovery+ (@discoveryplus) June 23, 2022

Why It’s Important: Holder is speaking to the January 6th Committee on Thursday and is part of the reason why the hearings could be pushed into July, according to Deadline.

The television coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings saw over 20 million viewers for its first day, with several news stations seeing a bump from their normal primetime television ratings.

Given the controversial nature of the content for the docuseries, Discovery+ could find itself with a hit show that could boost viewership and subscriber figures.

Discovery+ is offered for $6.99 a month ad-free and for $4.99 a month with ads. The company could see a new influx of companies ready to advertise around the release of the series.

Discovery reported 24 million subscribers for its direct-to-consumer offerings, which include Discovery+, at the end of the first quarter.

Photo by Evan El-Amin via Shutterstock.