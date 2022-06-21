Stephen Colbert Defends Staff Arrested By Capitol Police, Bashes Fox News' Coverage Of Story

Stephen Colbert defended the members of his “Late Show” staff who were arrested last week on Capitol Hill and took a slam at Fox Corp FOXA for its reporting of the story.

What Happened: On the evening of June 16, seven people connected with Colbert’s show were in the Longworth House Office Building after hours without permission when they were arrested by U.S. Capitol Police. Among those arrested was Robert Smigel, the puppeteer behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

According to a Deadline report, Colbert acknowledged the arrests but did not apologize for the actions of his staffers.

“Thursday evening, after they’d finished their interviews, [my staff] were doing some last-minute puppetry and jokey make-em-ups in a hallway, when Triumph and my folks were approached and detained by Capitol Police, which actually is not surprising,” Colbert told his “Late Show” audience. “The Capitol Police are much more cautious than they were 18 months ago and for a very good reason. If you don’t know what that reason is I know what news network you watch.

“The Capitol police were just doing their job, my staff was just doing their job, everyone was very professional, everyone was very calm. My staffers were detained, processed and released. A very unpleasant experience for my staff.”

What Else Happened: Colbert then accused Fox News of blowing the news of the arrests out of proportion by “claiming that my puppet squad had committed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.”

“First of all: what?” Colbert said. “Second of all: huh? Third of all, they weren’t in the Capitol building. Fourth of all and I’m shocked I have to explain the difference, but an insurrection involves interrupting the lawful action of Congress and howling for the blood of elected leaders, all to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. This was first-degree puppetry.”

Colbert did not offer the details of the arrest — the Capitol Police issued a statement that said, “The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day.”

The Capitol Police added more criminal charges may be filed in this case. Colbert’s “Late Show” is broadcast on CBS, a unit of Paramount Global PARAA PARA.

Photo courtesy of Montclair Film / Flickr Creative Commons