Tired Of DoorDash Drivers Stealing Your Fries? This Company Provides A Fix

Circuit Route Planner is a route optimization app targeted toward delivery drivers who work for companies such as UberEats, part of Uber Technologies Inc UBER, DoorDash Inc DASH and GrubHub.

Circuit ran a poll of more than 500 delivery drivers that asked the simple question: Have you ever eaten a customer’s food?

A staggering eight of 10 delivery drivers admitted to doing this in some fashion.

Aware of this statistic, the leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America, Pactiv Evergreen Inc PTVE, has a fix for the pesky issue.

On Friday, Pactiv announced it launched its new Tamper Evident Fry Cartons to meet the evolving needs of food service operators.

“With the rise in takeout and delivery, Pactiv Evergreen’s new Tamper Evident Fry Cartons were designed with portability, safety and security in mind. The cartons’ innovative, patent-pending design features a tamper-evident latch that must be torn to access the contents inside,” stated the press release.

Food safety and customer confidence will improve since both the foodservice operator and the consumer can see if a carton has been tampered with.

More than 111 million individuals used a food delivery app in 2020. Using the above statistic, 88.8 million of the 111 million people who ordered food through an app had their food tampered with.

The company's press release goes on to say, Pactiv’s new Fry Cartons are ideal for serving crispy on-the-go snacks: the unique cross-ventilation system keeps food hot, crisp and delicious during transportation.

“The cartons’ unique shape, size, and reclosable lid make them great for snacking on the go,” said Erik Hoar, senior sales director for Pactiv Evergreen’s Foodservice business unit.

PTVE Price action: Shares of Pactiv Evergreen are trading 5.23 % higher to $9.96, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy Pactiv Evergreen