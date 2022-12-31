Musk Asks Why Epstein-Maxwell Client List Hasn't Leaked, Responds To His Photo With Maxwell At Party

Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this year for her role in sex trafficking with Jeffrey Epstein, turned 61 on Dec. 25, 2022, and spent her first birthday behind bars.

Maxwell is serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Tallahassee, Florida, and is involved in a variety of activities behind bars, including pottery sessions, board game tournaments, and crochet lessons from fellow inmates. She is known as inmate 02879-509.

According to a DailyMail.com report, Maxwell works six hours daily in the prison library.

Back in June, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk went on Twitter asking to see Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's client list.

He shared an image of a dinosaur, unicorn, dragon, and the text saying "Epstein/Maxwell client list," noting that these are "things I'll never see in my life."

He questioned why DOJ did not disclose the client list and said that it seems no one in the media cares about it.

He also added in the same line of the tweet that his list of enemies is short.

Replying to his tweet, one of his followers posted a photo of Maxwell in a formal dress alongside Elon Musk in a tuxedo and said: "I found one."

Musk responded by saying Maxwell photobombed him during an event.

Another Twitter follower said the DOJ didn't leak a list of people who have been investigated for possible ties to Russia.

This is not the first time Musk has stirred up the issue. Last month, during a Twitter interaction, Musk asked about the client list and said at least one person on the list should suffer consequences.

In December 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of helping recruit teenage girls for late financier Epstein to abuse. Epstein died in August 2019.

Maxwell's sentencing came in under a recommendation of 30 years by federal prosecutors.

Photo: Courtesy of Dunk on flickr.