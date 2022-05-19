9 Business Moguls With Cameos In Movies

"The Office" was by far the most streamed TV show in 2021 according to Nielsen Holdings PLC NLSN. But did you realize one of the most famous and wealthiest investors in the world appeared on the show for a cameo?

In season seven, episode 24, titled the “Search Committee,” the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett — number nine on our list — graced the screen, appearing to be in an interview for a role at Dunder Mifflin, where he turned the flame up on his interviewers, taking a tough stance in negotiations.

Buffett, worth $109.5 billion, isn’t the only billionaire to appear on-screen; check out this list of some of the world's wealthiest people who have made cameos in the past.

8. Bill Gates - $124.3 Billion

In the 200th episode of the series and the 2000th radio show, “Frasier,” host played by Kelsey Grammer, had the opportunity to interview Microsoft Corporation's MSFT founder Bill Gates.

7. Sergey Brin - $92.8 Billion

Alphabet Inc. GOOGLGOOGL co-founder Sergey Brin popped up in “The Internship,” starring Vince Vaughan and Owen Wilson, toward the movie's end. The two actors playing in the movie were trying to land an internship at Google.

6. Michael Bloomberg - $82 Billion

Former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, appeared on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” where he kicked Larry David out of the city after Larry looked to be making a joke at Michael J. Fox during a Parkinson's disease event.

5. Mark Cuban - 4.7 Billion

Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban made a cameo on Paramount Global's PARAPARRA Showtime show “Billions” to offer advice to Bobby Axelrod as he becomes involved in public lawsuits against the government.

4. Richard Branson - $4.4 Billion

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE founder Richard Branson appeared in a “Friends” episode titled “The One with Ross’s Wedding” in 1998, where he played a salesman, selling a silly hat to Joey despite Chandler’s opinion of it.

3. Donald Trump - $3 Billion

Former President Donald Trump played himself in an episode of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in 1994, appearing as an interested buyer of the Banks’ property, but in a mix-up of addresses, the Trumps — he was with wife number two, Marla Maples — wound up at the wrong house.

This wasn't Trump's only appearance on the small or big screens, as his somewhat prolific IMDb page will show.

2. Elon Musk - $217.3 Billion

The world’s richest man has made several cameos over the years, but the one that fits the best, in my opinion, is his brief appearance in “The Iron Man 2,” where he tells Tony Stark that he’s developed plans for an electric jet.

1. Jeff Bezos - $134 Billion

Jeff Bezos plays a security guard in Amazon.com, Inc.'s AMZN short film titled “Tooth Fairy,” where a father forgets to leave money for his daughter from the "tooth fairy." When he tries to make up for it the next night, he finds that she has set up a game for the tooth fairy with several clues leading to the tooth's location.

Photo: Screenshot of YouTube video of Mark Cuban in "Billions."