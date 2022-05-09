Blac Chyna To Appeal Lawsuit Loss Against Kardashians, Faces Battery Accusation From Bar Fight

Model and reality television personality Blac Chyna is planning her next moves after losing her lawsuit against the Kardashians, but she is also under investigation for a physical altercation that occurred over the weekend.

What Happened: Chyna sued her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, his mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner for $100 million, charging them with defamation, assault, battery, domestic violence and interference with potential economic opportunities following the cancelation of her E! program “Rob & Chyna.”

Last week, her trial against the Kardashians ended with a jury ruling in favor of the Kardashians. Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni – who was barred from the trial after she posted a profanity-laced tirade against the Kardashians on Instagram – started a GoFundMe called “Cheering for Blac Chyna” that seeks to collect $400,000 to cover the costs of a legal appeal. The fundraiser was launched on May 3 and as of this morning it raised less than $1,300.

Chyna has worked sporadically since falling out of the Kardashian orbit, mostly doing one-shot guest appearances on television shows and starring in the 13-episode “The Real Blac Chyna” series on the under-the-radar Zeus Network streaming service in 2019. Tokyo Toni told TMZ that she and her daughter were planning to launch a talk show on her SHN Network available on Roku ROKU, but offered no details on when the show would premiere.

E!, a division of Comcast Corp. CMCSA, no longer airs any of the Kardashian programs. The family’s current show, “The Kardashians,” is streaming on Hulu, which is majority-owned by the Walt Disney Co. DIS with Comcast controlling a minority stake.

What Else Happened: TMZ is also reporting Chyna is under criminal investigation for battery after allegedly kicking a woman at a Los Angeles bar on Friday.

Los Angeles Police Department sources told the entertainment gossip outlet that alleged victim Sequoya King said Chyna believed she was being recorded without her permission, which resulted in her taking and breaking King’s iPhone and then kicking her in the stomach, which resulted in her falling to the floor.

Chyna did not issue a public statement on the allegations made by King.

Photo: Blac Chyna in her 2019 series "The Real Blac Chyna," courtesy of Zeus Network