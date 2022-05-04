Music Fans Are Summer Lovin' Live Nation's $25 Concert Week Tickets To Shows Throughout US, Canada

Want to see Willie Nelson for $25? You can in Branson, Missouri this Saturday if you purchase a ticket during Live Nation’s Concert Week, May 4 to 10.

What Happened: These seven days are when fans can access $25 tickets (including taxes and fees) for more than 3,700 shows from now through October across North America.

Entertainment ranges in genre and generation: Alice Cooper, X, Chicago with Brian Wilson, Backstreet Boys, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack White, Imagine Dragons, Hank Williams Jr., H.E.R., En Vogue, Jason Aldean, Ray LaMontagne, The Smashing Pumpkins, Salt N Pepa, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, The Chicks, The Who, Jackson Browne and My Morning Jacket.

These are just a few that can be seen in concert venues in cities such as Detroit, New Orleans, Houston, Atlanta, Orlando, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Denver, Nashville, Miami, San Diego, Washington, D.C., Boston, New York City, Los Angeles and in Canada.

Even the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival — most recently in the news because of comic Dave Chappelle being attacked on stage on May 3 — has tickets available.

See Also: Dave Chappelle Attacked at Hollywood Bowl Show, LAPD Arrests Suspect: What You Need To Know

How To Buy Tickets: Go to livenation.com/promtion/concertweek. Tickets are available as long as supplies last — and you buy by May 10. Also note the site will geolocate where you are searching from, so you may need to click on the city it shows, then go to "All Locations" to see other performers, venues and dates.

The event is organized by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV with Citigroup Inc C as the official card of the week.

Photo: Courtesy Live Nation