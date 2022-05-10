5 Tips For Getting A Six-Pack: It Takes More Than Sit-Ups

Muscles are not created equal. What that means, is your neighbor may be able to develop a six-pack more quickly and easily than you, even if you began a workout journey weeks ago.

Genetics, among other things like your current fitness level and body fat percentage, play a huge role in how easy or difficult it can be to build abs.

Wherever you are in your weight-loss/muscle-building bout, if you're considering working toward a six-pack, here are five simple steps to organize your efforts in achieving results.

1. Diet

A diet for sculpting abs should include a variety of whole foods that are high in fiber, healthy fats, and especially protein. It's also critical to focus on overall fat loss and to combine a healthy diet with regular physical activity.

Some good at-home core workouts include:

Sit-ups

Crunch

Plank

Reverse Crunch

2. Watch calorie intake

Here is a good rule of thumb - multiply your body weight in pounds by ten. The result is the bare minimum of calories required to maintain your weight. A 190-pound person, for example, requires approximately 1,900 calories to maintain metabolic activity and weight.

3. Protein

Protein is necessary for muscle growth, and you'll need it to sculpt the six-pack you're after. A good formula, according to Men's Health, is to consume one gram of protein for every pound of body weight. If you weigh 190 pounds but want to lose 30 pounds, eat 180 grams of protein per day.

4. Make goals

When viewed as a single large challenge, weight loss and muscle growth can be overwhelming. Instead, divide your journey into manageable chunks. Take it day by day and aim for weekly results.

5. Get enough sleep, let your muscles rest

While sleeping, the body produces growth hormones, which are essential for the production of lean tissue. Try to do ab exercises every three days to give your core muscles time to repair the tiny tears caused by previous workouts.