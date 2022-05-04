Eminem, Eurythmics And (Reluctantly) Dolly Parton Voted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2022 inductees Wednesday, with a line-up of music royalty spanning generations and genres.

What Happened: The new slate of honorees, in alphabetical order, are Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon. The performers will be celebrated in a Nov. 5 induction ceremony in Los Angeles; the Hall of Fame is based in Cleveland.

The inclusion of Parton came despite the country music legend’s request that she be removed from consideration because she never recorded a rock album and felt she was not ready to receive this honor.

What Else Happened: Other music industry figures receiving tribute from the Hall of Fame include the heavy metal band Judas Priest winning the Musical Excellence Award and hip-hop singer/producer Sylvia Robinson posthumously receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award named in honor of the innovative Atlantic Records executive.

The Hall of Fame inductees are voted upon by a global body of 1,200 music industry executives and artists. Seventeen nominees were put forth this year, and those who did not make the cut were Beck, Kate Bush, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls and A Tribe Called Quest.

Dolly Parton photo by Timothy Wildey/Flickr Creative Commons.