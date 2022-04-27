11 Largest Leveraged Buyouts Of All Time

A leveraged buyout is simply defined as the purchase of a controlling share in a company by its management using outside capital.

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took billions in leveraged loans to take control of Twitter Inc TWTR with funding from banks such as Barclays PLC BCS and Bank of America Corp BAC, marking the transaction — $44 billion — as the largest leveraged buyout of all time, by more than $12 billion as compared to TXU Energy.

Interested in learning about the others? Here is a list of the 11 largest leveraged buyouts after Twitter.

1. TXU Energy

Date: 2007

Value: $32.1 billion

Acquired by: Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

2. First Data

Date: 2007

Value: $25.7 billion

Acquired by: Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

3. Alltel

Date: 2007

Value: $25.1 billion

Acquired by: Atlantis Holdings

4. RJR Nabisco

Date: 1988

Value: $25.1 billion

Acquired by: Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

5. Equity Office Properties

Date: 2006

Value: $24.7 billion

Acquired by: Blackstone Group

6. HJ Heinz

Date: 2013

Value: $23.5 billion

Acquired by: Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital Partners

7. Heathrow Airport Holdings

Date: 2006

Value: $21.8 billion

Acquired by: FGP Topco Limited

8. Dell

Date: 2013

Value: $21.5 billion

Acquired by: Michael Dell and Silver Lake Management

9. Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare

Date: 2006

Value: $21.2 billion

Acquired by: Hercules Acquisition

10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Date: 2007

Value: $20.2 billion

Acquired by: Blackstone Group

11. Alliance Boots