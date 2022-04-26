5 People Richer Than Warren Buffett (For Now)

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) since 1970, has grown the firm to a market worth of $730 billion while ballooning his own net worth to a level that has anointed him the role of the world’s greatest investor.

While the Oracle of Omaha has amassed a staggering $119.7 billion in wealth, according to Forbes, there are now five other billionaires in the world who have surpassed the great investor; we’ve gathered the list.

5. Gautam Adani

Adani is the wealthiest man in Asia, known as an industrialist and philanthropist. He is the chairman and founder of the multinational conglomerate Adani Group.

Age: 59

Residence: India

Net worth: $122.5 billion

4. Bill Gates

After stepping down as CEO of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Gates turned his focus to philanthropy. He pledged $1.75 billion for COVID-19 aid used to manufacture and distribute medical supplies.

Age: 66

Residence: Washington, U.S.

Net worth: $129.4 billion

3. Bernard Arnault

Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA LVMUY, Arnault is most known for his investments in art and luxury goods.

Age: 73

Residence: Paris, France

Net worth: $161 billion

2. Jeff Bezos

Bezos is the founder of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, the owner of the Washington Post and the founder of Blue Origin, a space exploration business.

Age: 58

Residence: Washington, U.S.

Net worth: $169.7 billion

1. Elon Musk

Founder and CEO of SpaceX while also serving as the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA. Musk is also known for co-founding PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL an electronic payment company. And, he just bought Twitter Inc TWTR.

Age: 50

Residence: Texas

Net worth: $267.3 billion

Photo: Public Domain, Courtesy U.S. White House via Wikimedia Commons