Disney Teams With National Geographic On Streaming, Print Magazine Subscription Deal

Walt Disney Co. DIS has teamed with National Geographic on a new subscription deal that ties the Disney+ streaming service with the celebrated 134-year-old magazine.

What Happened: National Geographic Premium with Disney+ will combine print editions from the magazine, including the annual "Year in Pictures," 10 issues of Nat Geo Kid, a Nat Geo digital membership and a Disney+ subscription, into a single package costing $10.99 per month or $109 per year. A two-year discounted plan for $190 is also available.

Disney, which is a majority owner in National Geographic, is rolling out the deal this week in order to bring more attention the Nat Geo content coming to Disney+ in conjunction with April 22 Earth Day celebrations.

“It’s kind of like our Super Bowl,” says Julie Galvin, vice president of marketing at National Geographic Media.

“It is something that allows somebody who sees a show, maybe you watch a Nat Geo documentary on Disney+, and then dive a lot deeper online.”

See Also: Disney's Jettisoned LGBTQ Animated Film 'Nimona' Acquired By Netflix

Why It Happened: This is the second time in a week that Disney has announced a new promotional push for its streaming service. Last week, the company launched a promotion that enables Disney+ subscribers to save up to 25% of stays at the Walt Disney World Resort hotels in Orlando, Florida.

Prior to these promotions, Disney+ was only available as a standalone service or as part of the “Disney Bundle” with Hulu and ESPN+.

On Monday, Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated a Buy rating and $191 price target for Disney.

Ehrlich predicted Disney+ subscriber growth will reach trough levels at around 5 million net adds in the fiscal second quarter before a large slate of new content drives a reacceleration of subscriber growth in the second half of the year.

Photo courtesy of National Geographic.