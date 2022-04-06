 Skip to main content

Disney Promotion Gives Streaming Subscribers Discounts At Florida Resort Hotels
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 06, 2022 12:54pm   Comments
Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has launched a new promotion that enables subscribers of its Disney+ streaming service to save up to 25% of stays at the Walt Disney World Resort hotels in Orlando, Florida.

What Happened: The promotion runs from July 8 through Sept. 30, according to The Streamable. Subscribers that link their streaming service to their My Disney Experience account will be able to book reservations at multiple discount levels.

However, the number of rooms allocated for this promotion are limited and length-of-stay requirements may apply. The promotion doesn't provide discounts on theme park admissions, nor is it applicable at other Disney properties outside of Florida.

See Also: Disney's Loss Is Apple's Gain: Scarlett Johansson's $100M Streaming Deal

What Else Happened: Disney+ ended 2021 with a global subscription base of 129.8 million viewers, with 42.9 million in the U.S. and Canada — the latter an 18% year-over-year increase.

The new promotion is the second this year aimed at increasing stays at the Walt Disney World Resort hotels. Earlier this year, a promotion was launched that provided Florida residents with discounts of up to 20% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels — that promotion is running through July 7, the day before the Disney+ promotion begins.

