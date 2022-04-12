Disney's Jettisoned LGBTQ Animated Film 'Nimona' Acquired By Netflix

Netflix NFLX has acquired the rights to the unfinished animated film adaptation of ND Stevenson’s best-selling graphic novel “Nimona” which was canceled by the Walt Disney Co. DIS when studio executives voiced concerns about LGBTQ content.

What Happened: Netflix has partnered with Annapurna Pictures to complete the film for a streaming release in 2023.

The Connecticut-headquartered animation studio Blue Sky Studios acquired the film rights to “Nimona” in 2015. Disney acquired Blue Sky, which was best known for the “Ice Age” franchise, in 2019 as part of its purchase of the 21st Century Fox assets.

“Nimona” was first positioned for a February 2020 release, but production on the film was delayed when Disney took over Blue Sky. According to an interview with anonymous former Blue Sky executives published by Insider, “Nimona” was roughly 75% completed in mid-2020 when Disney’s corporate leaders began raising concerns over its contents, specifically a lead character who was gender non-conforming and a scene with two men kissing.

Disagreements over the “Nimona” screenplay resulted in further delays, with Disney postponing the film’s release until January 2022. However, Disney shut down Blue Sky in April 2021, citing economic stress created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unfinished “Nimona” was shelved.

See Also: Disney Heir Comes Out As Transgender, Faults Legislation Aimed At Trans Youth

What Happened Next: The problems in the creation of “Nimona” resurfaced when Disney’s leadership found itself on the defensive based on its flip-flop response to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida, with members of the company calling out CEO Bob Chapek for alleged indifference to the LGBTQ community.

Author Stevenson shared the news of the resurrection of the film on her Twitter page, declaring, “Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix.”

Stevenson also shared artwork from the film, which marked the first time that any imagery from the cinematic “Nimona” was made public.

Photo: Artwork from "Nimona," via Netflix and ND Stevenson