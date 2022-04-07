Corus Studios Inks Output Deal With Streaming Platform Hulu

by

Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment CJR CJREF , signed its largest U.S. output agreement with streaming platform Hulu, consisting of over 400 episodes of lifestyle, renovation, unscripted, and crime content. Financial terms were not disclosed.

. The new multi-year agreement adds to the previously announced Corus Studios content sale of 200+ episodes from last year.

The expanded partnership includes the U.S. pre-sale of Pamela's Garden of Eden (8x60) following iconic star Pamela Anderson as she renovates her family home, among additional first-looks within the arrangement.

"Building on our valued partnership with Hulu, this agreement marks Corus Studios' largest U.S. market distribution deal to date," stated Lisa Godfrey, SVP of Original Content and Corus Studios.

Price Action: CJR.B shares are trading lower by 0.63% at C$4.74 on TSX and CJREF lower by 0.55% at $3.78 on the last check Thursday.

