Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.5K
Div / Yield
0.19/4.89%
52 Wk
3.38 - 5.37
Mkt Cap
813M
Payout Ratio
29.27
Open
-
P/E
6.07
EPS
0.37
Shares
208.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Corus Entertainment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Corus Entertainment (CJREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCPK: CJREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Corus Entertainment's (CJREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Corus Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for Corus Entertainment (CJREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Corus Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for Corus Entertainment (CJREF)?

A

The stock price for Corus Entertainment (OTCPK: CJREF) is $3.902 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:38:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Corus Entertainment (CJREF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 31, 2015 to stockholders of record on July 13, 2015.

Q

When is Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) reporting earnings?

A

Corus Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Corus Entertainment (CJREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Corus Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Corus Entertainment (CJREF) operate in?

A

Corus Entertainment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.