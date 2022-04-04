5 Easter Eggs In Disney Movies We Love (Video)

Easter eggs are those hard-to-find references hidden in movies by directors and producers for keen-eyed fans to uncover and enjoy.

In 1937, Walt Disney Co DIS released "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs." It was the first full-length animated feature and was the first time Disney included an Easter egg in a film: a hidden Mickey Mouse logo that appeared several times throughout the movie.

Since then, Disney has built a rich cinematic history, which also includes Easter eggs featuring Disney movie characters or references in other Disney movies. We’ve gathered a list of those clever moments from the company's animation "renaissance" period that make fans smile.

"The Little Mermaid" - 1989

Mickey, Donald, and Goofy can be seen amongst a crowd when Seahorse Herald introduced King Triton and Sebastian.

"Aladdin" - 1992

The Genie found Sebastian from "The Little Mermaid" hiding in his Royal Recipes book when he was changing Aladdin’s image from thief to prince.

"The Lion King" - 1994

Jock, the Scottish terrier from "Lady and the Tramp" can be seen amongst a pack of hyenas at the end of "The Lion King" when Scar tells Simba that the hyenas think Scar is king.

"Hercules" - 1997

Scar from “The Lion King” appeared as an overcoat for Hercules when an artist was painting an image of Hercules on a vase.

"Tarzan" - 1999

Turk, the gorilla can be seen playing with spoons on top of Mrs. Potts and Chip from “Beauty and the Beast.”