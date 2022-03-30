Will Smith Slap At Oscars Wasn't His First Famous Slap: Video

News of the Will Smith slap has captured the internet’s attention since the 94th Academy Awards aired Sunday on ABC, a unit of Walt Disney Co. DIS. While this will likely go down as the most famous slap of Smith’s career, it isn’t the first captured on camera.

What Happened: Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face Sunday after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith issued an apology Monday night. Reactions have been mixed to whether Smith was right to act out against Rock and if there should be any repercussions.

Smith said the joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair was “too much” and he “reacted emotionally.”

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” Smith said on Instagram. “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Smith apologized to Rock, the Academy, the show producers, all people who attended and watched the Oscars, those involved in the “King Richard” movie and the Williams family.

Smith called himself a “work in progress.”

With the clip of Smith slapping Rock capturing the internet’s attention, a 2012 clip from the “Men in Black 3” screening at the Venice Film Festival has once again gone viral. A video from HipHollywood has more than 12.5 million views and a similar video from the Associated Press has over seven million views.

While on the red carpet, a Ukrainian reporter hugs Smith and kisses his cheek and then moves towards what Smith described as trying to kiss him on the lips.

“What the hell’s your problem, buddy?” Smith asked as he slaps the reporter across the cheek with a backhand.

While the slap wasn’t as hard as the one that connected with Rock, what Smith said after he slapped the reporter showed how it might have escalated.

“He’s lucky I didn’t sucker punch him,” Smith said. The actor then apologized after realizing what he said was on camera.

Why It’s Important: New reports state Smith slapping Rock may have been building up over the years with the actor mad about a joke Rock made while hosting the 2016 Academy Awards. Pinkett Smith said she wasn't attending because of a lack of diversity in film while Rock's joke stated Pinkett Smith couldn’t boycott something she wasn’t invited to.

Smith’s mom, Carolyn Smith, told an ABC affiliate that she had never seen anger from her son like that on Sunday.

“He is a very even, people person. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime,” Smith said.

The action by Smith on Sunday and the resurfaced clip could lead to movie studios and media companies questioning involvement with the actor.

Actor Jim Carrey said Tuesday he was “sickened” to see Smith receive a standing ovation moments after the slap when he was awarded the Oscar for best actor.

“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous,” Carrey said.

With some actors divided or showing support for Rock, the list of actors willing to work with Smith could also decline.

Photo: Screenshot of HipHollywood video