Will Smith Says He Was 'Out Of Line' And 'Wrong' In Public Apology To Chris Rock

Will Smith on Monday issued a public apology to fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock for striking him at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

What Happened: The 53-year old Smith, who won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” minutes after he slapped Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, said on Instagram that his “behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Smith during his acceptance speech had apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees but not to Rock.

In his public apology on Monday, Smith said he “was out of line” and “wrong."

The actor said that a joke about his wife’s medical condition was “too much” for him to bear and he “reacted emotionally.”

Smith, known for roles in The Pursuit of Happyness, Wild Wild West, Hitch, and Men in Black, said he is a “work in progress.”

Why It Matters: Smith had in 2012 punched a male Ukrainian reporter who tried to kiss him on the lips after attending a red carpet event in Moscow, according to a CBS News report.

This year’s Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall. Other presenters at the awards include Jake Gyllenhaal, Jill Scott, and the Williams sisters, Serena and Venus.

This year’s Best Picture award went to Apple Inc’s AAPL streaming arm-linked "CODA". The $10 million, budget film and family drama saw Apple Original Films win the best picture at the Oscar and beat rival Netflix Inc NFLX.