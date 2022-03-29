Disney+ Announces Streaming Premiere Dates For 42 Countries And Territories

The Walt Disney Co. DIS has announced the rollout dates for the 42 countries and territories that will be added to the Disney+ subscriber base.

What Happened: The new markets are primarily in Eastern Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, along with some far-flung locations including Svalbard and Jan Mayen in the Arctic Ocean and Pitcairn Islands in the South Pacific.

The first new market to receive Disney+ will be South Africa on May 18. On June 8, the streaming service is being expanded through the Arab world with availability commencing in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco. Oman, Palestine Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

On June 14, Europe and the continent’s remaining overseas territories come on board, with Disney+ premiering in Åland Islands, Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, British Indian Ocean Territory, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Faroe Islands, French Overseas Collective, French Polynesia, French Southern Territories, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Pitcairn Islands, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Sint Maarten, Slovakia, Slovenia, St. Pierre and Miquelon, St. Helena, Svalbard and Jan Mayen, Turkey and Vatican City.

On June 16, Disney+ will launch in Israel. Disney did not explain why the Israeli launch was being conducted separate from either the Middle Eastern or European roll-outs.

What Happens Next: Pricing on the service varies by country and territory, ranging from $28.99 per year in three Arab nations (Jordan, Libya and Yemen) to roughly $125 per year in Israel.

“Users will have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, IMAX IMAX Enhanced for selected titles (where available), and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that have an easy-to-navigate child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content,” said Disney in a press statement.

Prior to the addition of the new markets, Disney+ has been available in 64 markets around the world. The company stated its goal was to have its streaming service in more than 160 markets by 2030.