'Your Lives, Your Limbs, Your Futures Are Being Sacrificed For A Senseless War,' Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaches Out To Russian Soldiers And People

Arnold Schwarzenegger is well-known as an actor and politician. The actor’s video about the Russia-Ukraine conflict could increase his visibility as someone pleading for world peace.

What Happened: Schwarzenegger filmed a video appealing to the Russian people, soldiers, government and President Vladimir Putin.

The video has amassed more than 25 million videos since Thursday after being shared on Twitter Inc TWTR, where Schwarzenegger has over five million followers.

Schwarzenegger said he was trying to reach “dear Russian friends and Russian soldiers” in the video.

The actor shared a story of going to Russia as a 14-year-old and watching weightlifter Yuri Petrovich Vlasov win a world championship and become the first man to lift 200kg over his head.

Schwarzenegger met Vlasov and said it inspired him throughout his life. The actor put a picture of Vlasov up on his wall, which angered his father who had ill feelings towards Russia. Schwarzenegger’s father told him to take the photo down and find a German or Austrian hero to put on the wall.

“It didn’t matter to me what flag Yuri Vlasov carried,” Schwarzenegger said.

The actor said he went to Russia for bodybuilding and movie filming including “Red Heat,” which was the first American movie to be filmed in Red Square.

“Ever since I was 14 years old, I’ve had nothing but affections and respect for the people of Russia.”

Speaking the Truth: Schwarzenegger took time in the video to highlight truths of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and appeal directly to the people and soldiers of Russia.

“No one likes to hear something critical of the government, but I hope you will hear me,” Schwarzenegger said.

The actor questions the call that the invasion of Ukraine was done by Russia to de-Nazify the country.

“Those in power in the Kremlin started this war. Ukraine did not start the war.”

Schwarzenegger highlighted the vote by the United Nations that saw 141 countries name Russia as the aggressor in the conflict with Ukraine.

“Only four countries in the entire world voted with Russia. The world has turned against Russia because of its actions in Ukraine.” Those countries are Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria.

Schwarzenegger said that protestors in Russia have been arrested, jailed and beaten for speaking out. The protestors are being seen around the world.

“You are my new heroes. You have the strength of Yuri Petrovich Vlasov. You have the true heart of Russia.”

Schwarzenegger highlighted that there are moments where people have to speak up including when he spoke out on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection of the White House.

Appeal To Russian Soldiers, Putin: Schwarzenegger said that Russian soldiers were lied to for the reasons they were being sent into Ukraine.

“They didn’t even know that they were going into war.”

Schwarzenegger told Russian soldiers that they are dying as they meet resistance from Ukrainian soldiers who are protecting their families and citizens.

“Those who don’t deserve it on both sides of war will suffer.”

The video from the former governor of California shows images of the war as he mentions that children’s hospitals and maternity wards are being bombed and women and children are dying.

“Your lives, your limbs, your futures are being sacrificed for a senseless war being condemned by the entire world.”

Schwarzenegger reminded soldiers that more than 11 million Russians have connections to family in Ukraine.

“I ask you to help spread the truth."

To end the video, Schwarzenegger takes a minute to address Putin.

“You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war.”

I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022

Photo: Screenshot from Arnold Schwarzenegger video via his Twitter