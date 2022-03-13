'The Batman' Draws $66M At Weekend Box Office; BTS Concert Film Snags $6.8M For One-Day Release

“The Batman” continued to dominate the U.S. box office, with $66 million in ticket sales from 4,417 theaters.

What Happened: The superhero epic from AT&T’s (NYSE: T) Warner Bros. unit has grossed $238.5 million from its two weeks in U.S. theatrical release, and its weekend gross was far removed from “Uncharted” from Sony Pictures (NYSE: SONY), which absorbed $9.25 million from 3,725 theaters. “Uncharted” has grossed $113.3 million from four weeks in theatrical release.

A big surprise over the weekend was “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul,” a concert film starring the K-pop superstar group that played in two screenings on Saturday. Trafalgar Releasing charged $35 per ticket for admission and generated $6.8 million in ticket sales from 800 theaters in 170 markets, making it the third top-grossing release of the weekend.

Rounding out the top five weekend releases were United Artists Releasing’s “Dog” with $5.3 million from 3,407 theaters and Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” with $4 million from 2,702 screens. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is in its 13th week of theatrical release and has grossed $792.2 million from the domestic market.

See Also: Hey, Moe! Hey, Larry! It's The 10 Weirdest Facts About The Three Stooges

What Happens Next: It would appear the major studios are giving “The Batman” a wide berth to roll over the box office, as no surefire blockbuster title is going into theatrical release this coming weekend.

Among the films that will be opening are Sony Pictures’ supernatural thriller “Umma” starring Sandra Oh and Dermot Mulroney, the crime drama “The Outfit” from Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Focus Features starring Mark Rylance a British tailor with a client base of Chicago gangsters, Saban Films’ action-thriller “Panama” starring Mel Gibson and Cole Hauser, and the Crunchyroll / Funimation anime title “Jujutsu Kaisen 0.”

The streaming services will be giving the theatrical releases a run for their money this weekend, with new titles including Hulu’s presentation of the psychological marital thriller “Deep Water” starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, Disney+’s reboot of the “Cheaper by the Dozen” franchise with Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union as the parents of the large family, Netflix’s (NASDAQ: NFLX) crime drama “Windfall” starring Jason Segal, Lily Collins and Jessie Plemons, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video’s occult drama “Master” starring Regina Hall.



What Else Happened: Jane Campion took top honors in last night’s Directors Guild of America Awards, winning the Best Director of a Feature Film honors for her work on the Netflix release “The Power of the Dog.”

Campion was the sole woman in the competition for the award, going up against Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”).

Another female director on a Netflix production, Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Lost Daughter,” won the Best First-Time Director Award. The Documentary Feature honors went to Stanley Nelson for “Attica” from the Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARAA) unit, Showtime.

Photo: Robert Pattinson in "The Batman," courtesy of Warner Bros.