Pro-Putin Russian Diva Dropped From Metropolitan Opera, Replaced By Ukrainian Soprano

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has permeated the storied halls of New York City’s Metropolitan Opera, with Russian soprano Anna Netrebko being dropped from the starring role in an upcoming production of Giacomo Puccini's “Turandot” because she is a vocal supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Her replacement is Ukranian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska.

What Happened: According to an NPR report, Met General Manager Peter Gelb initially announced on Feb. 27 that the opera company would not work "with artists or institutions that support Putin or are supported by him — not until the invasion and killing has been stopped, order has been restored, and restitutions have been made."

Netrebko’s public support of Putin dates back to 2011, when she told Newsweek she wanted to be Putin’s love because she admired his “strong, male energy.” With the invasion of Ukraine, she initially voiced her opposition to the attack on social media but then posted (and deleted) a message equating Putin’s critics with excrement.

On Thursday, Gelb praised Netrebko as "one of the greatest singers in Met history," but insisted that her politics made it impossible for her to continue with the company.

"With Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward," he said.

What Happens Next: It is uncertain whether the choice of Monastyrska to replace Netrebko in “Turandot” was based primarily on her nationality. In any event, she inherits the role beginning April 30. No replacement has been named for what was scheduled as Netrebko’s next production, Giuseppe Verdi’s “Don Carlo” in November.

Netrebko has also become persona non grata at several major European opera houses, including Milan’s La Scala, the Zurich Opera in Switzerland and the Bavarian State Opera in Munich.

Netrebko issued a press statement that spun her story as a voluntary withdrawal from her engagements rather than a dismissal by her producers.

“This is not a time for me to make music and perform,” she said. “I have therefore decided to take a step back from performing for the time being.”

Photo: Simon Wedege Petersen / Wikimedia Commons