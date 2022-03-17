10 Coolest Celebrity Supercars: What Do Floyd, The Rock, Jay-Z And Kylie Drive?

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Celebrities, athletes, musicians and anyone who has big bucks tend to collect trophies such as mansions, jewelry, jets and cars, as well as supercars, defined as exotic, sports cars. Former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno is particularly well known for his passion for cars, while Kanye West gifted Kim Kardashian five Mercedes-Maybach S cars for Christmas in 2020.
Many celebrities have been spotted driving around in expensive and exclusive vehicles, and 10 of the coolest cars are included in the list below.
Cristiano Ronaldo: 1/10 Limited Edition Bugatti CentodiecI - MSRP $9.4 million
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to Get Rich When The Stock Market Drops Using Options with Full-time Trader Nic Chahine. Click Here Now to Register
Eric Clapton: Custom Ferrari 458 SP 12 - MSRP $4 million
Kanye West: Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss - MSRP $2.5 million
Floyd Mayweather: Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita - MSRP $4.8 million
Kylie Jenner: Bugatti Chiron - MSRP $4 million
Jay Leno: GM EcoJet - MSRP $3 million (But also said to be "priceless.")
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: Pagani Huayra - MSRP $1.3 million to $2.55 million
Ludacris: Chrysler ME 4-12 - MSRP $250,000
(Image is from 2004 debut with then Chrysler President and COO Wolfgang Bernhard)
Ralph Lauren: Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic - MSRP $40 million
Jay-Z: Rolls-Royce Boat Tail - MSRP $28 million
Photo credits: Header: Floyd Mayweather Instagram; cars courtesy company websites; Leno and Clapton via YouTube.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
It must be your lucky day... Nic Chahine, Benzinga's Full-time Head Options Trader has been minting profits during the recent volatility. His average win-rate in 2021 alone was over 90% of booked trades. Never before have we offered such a price reduction on his Options Starter strategy. For a massive 50% OFF, plus a 7-day full refund guarantee you can get full access to Nic's very own trades twice a month! These come with a complete video breakdown, explanation, charts, and trade tables (to show you that he takes every single trade alongside you). Click Here to Take this Limited Time Offer!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.