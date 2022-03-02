Apple TV+ Orders Series Based On 1927 Sci-Fi Classic 'Metropolis'

Apple TV+, the streaming channel owned by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), has ordered a new series based on the 1927 German science-fiction masterpiece “Metropolis.”

What Happened: The new series will be driven by Sam Esmail, who is best known for his series “Mr. Robot,” “Homecoming” and “Briarpatch.” His latest series, “Gaslit” starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, will premiere on April 24 on Starz, a unit of Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF-A)

The series will be written and directed by Esmail, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. UCP, a division of Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Studio Group, is producing the series.

Why It Happened: “Metropolis” is considered one of the most influential films of all time. Directed by Fritz Lang from a screenplay by his then-wife Thea Von Harbou, the film is set in a futuristic society where a vast population of laborers toil in an underground realm to maintain the machines that power the opulent city enjoyed by a privileged elite. The film’s extravagant production design and innovative special effects were hailed as groundbreaking cinematic achievements.

“Metropolis” gained classic status even though the complete film was long considered to be a lost film – the production was edited after its Berlin premiere and edited further as it opened in other countries. Multiple restoration efforts were made over the years, including a controversial 1984 production by composer Giorgio Moroder that added a rock music score and sound effects to the soundtrack. In 2008, a 16mm print of the complete version of “Metropolis” was discovered in an Argentine archive – this included 25 minutes of footage not seen since the 1927 premiere.

Photo: A scene from the 1927 “Metropolis,” courtesy of Kino Lorber