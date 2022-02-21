Joe Rogan's 10 Most-Watched YouTube Videos

Despite recent controversy, "The Joe Rogan Experience" remains one of the most popular podcasts, reaching an average of 11 million listeners per episode on Spotify (NYSE: SPOT).

On YouTube, a unit of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the show has a daily average of 1.4 million viewers, confirming Joe Rogan is one of the most influential celebrities around.

Here are the top 10 most watched episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast on YouTube, which account for over 247 million views.

Episode #1169: Elon Musk is a business magnet, investor and engineer.

Views: 52,164,682

Episode #1255: Alex Jones is a far-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist. Eddie Bravo is a jiujitsu black belt, music producer and author.

Views: 30,972,865

Episode #1368: Edward Snowden is a whistleblower who copied and leaked highly classified information from the National Security Agency in 2013 when he was a Central Intelligence Agency employee and subcontractor.

Views: 29,695,833

Episode #1315: Bob Lazar is a physicist who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, and also on reverse-engineering extraterrestrial technology at a site called S-4 near the Area 51 Groom Lake operating location. Jeremy Corbell is a contemporary artist and documentary filmmaker.

Views: 26,325,297

Episode #1470: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is a business magnet, entrepreneur and engineer.

Views: 25,468,903

Episode #1555: Tim Dillon is a stand-up comedian, actor and host of the Tim Dillon Show. Alex Jones, host of the Alex Jones Show

Views: 22,213,047

Episode #857: Dan Bilzerian is a social personality and professional poker player

Views: 19,400,000

Episode #1227: Mike Tyson is the former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion of the world.

Views: 18,171,824

Episode #1159: Neil deGrasse Tyson is an astrophysicist, cosmologist, author, and science communicator.

Views: 17,232,518

Episode #993: Ben Shapiro is editor-in-chief of the Daily Wire, syndicated columnist, and host of "The Ben Shapiro Show"

Views: 17,112,160

Photo: Courtesy of Anthony Crider on Flickr