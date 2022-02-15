China Gives OK For Theatrical Release Of 'The Batman'

The Chinese government has granted approval for the domestic release of “The Batman,” the latest installment in the on-screen adventures of Gotham City’s Caped Crusader.

What Happened: According to a Deadline report, four of the film’s stars — Robert Pattinson (who plays the title character), Zoë Kravitz (who plays Selena Kyle and her miscreant alter ego Catwoman), Paul Dano (who plays Ridder) and Colin Farrell (playing Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin) — announced the news to Chinese audiences via the Weibo account operated by Warner Bros., a division of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

“The Batman” does not have an opening date in China, although it will begin opening in select international markets on March 2 before its North American premiere on March 4.

Why It Matters: The Chinese government has mostly shut off access by the Hollywood studios to its domestic cinemas. The only other Hollywood film to reach Chinese screens this year is “Death on the Nile” from the Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) 20th Century Studios, which will open there this Saturday. (The U.S. debut was on Feb. 11.) Part of this exclusion is based on the Chinese government's desire to strengthen its national film industry to the point of keeping most international competition off the local movie screens.

Related Link: Disney's 'Death On The Nile' Snags Chinese Release: What You Need To Know

The arrival of “The Batman,” part of the DC Comics sphere, stands in stark contrast to China’s ongoing blockade of productions from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a situation that many observers attribute to negative comments about the ruling Communist Party made by Chinese-born Chloé Zhao, director of “Eternals,” and Simu Liu, star of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” This blockade has extended to “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which nonetheless grossed more than $1.8 billion worldwide without being shown in China.

Photo: Robert Pattinson as "The Batman," courtesy of Warner Bros.