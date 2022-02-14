 Skip to main content

Disney Regains Rights To Six Marvel Defender Series From Netflix
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 14, 2022 1:24pm   Comments
The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has regained the rights to six Marvel Defenders series that it originally licensed to Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) prior to the launch of the Disney+ streaming service.

What Happened: Entertainment Weekly first reported that Netflix attached a note to each series that announced, “This show is available until March 1st.”

The six limited-edition series – “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “The Punisher,” “Iron Fist” and “The Defenders” – were created during the years of the now-defunct Marvel Television. Netflix began streaming the series starting in 2015, four years before Disney+ went live.

Related Link: Ivan Reitman, Filmmaker Behind 'Animal House' And 'Ghostbusters,' Dies At 75

What Happens Next: Netflix stopped producing episodes for these series in 2018 when Disney announced plans to produce original Marvel material for Disney+.

Disney did not announce its plans for the regained properties, which could either run on Disney+ or Hulu. However, it appears there are plans to reboot a few of the characters from these productions: Vincent D’Onofrio’s villainous Kingpin from Daredevil appeared in the Disney-Marvel series “Hawkeye” and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil character made an appearance in Sony Pictures’ (NYSE: SONY) “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Cox seemed to confirm that Daredevil would be making a comeback, mentioning in a recent interview that “I know a little bit – not a huge amount, but a little bit.” 

Photo: Charlie Cox as the title character in “Daredevil,” courtesy of Netflix

Entertainment News

