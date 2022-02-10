Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 10, 2022: GameStop, Twitter, Disney and More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Using the Benzinga Pro Newsfeed, traders and investors can quickly search for recent news on a stock and make a decision about what a stock might be moving on today.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) - Down just over 4% in premarket trading, investors are waiting for the developments from last week, when GameStop announced a partnership with the blockchain company Immutable X to create its long-awaited NFT Marketplace. Further rumors have now surfaced that an even bigger player could be involved.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) - Down less than 1% in premarket trading, Twitter reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 Thursday that missed analyst estimates on earnings, revenue and user growth. The company authorized $4 billion in share buybacks.

Disney (NYSE: DIS) - Up just under 6% in the premarket, the company reported earnings for the fiscal first quarter that beat analyst estimates. Disney+ subscriptions beat estimates, adding nearly 12 million subscribers in the quarter. Disney’s parks, experiences and consumer products division saw revenues reach $7.2 billion during the quarter, double the $3.6 billion it generated in the prior-year quarter.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) - Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by an analyst at Spouting Rock Asset Management. The analyst argues the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. The stock moved 5% in a positive direction during Wednesday’s trading session.

Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday recognized Tesla as a pioneer of electric vehicle manufacturing in the U.S.

The company said in a blog post Wednesday that California is planning to sue the electric-vehicle maker for “systematic racial discrimination and harassment,” an action the company called “misguided.”

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) - Roblox recently announced a partnership with The Brit Awards; the company will host its first-ever virtual VIP party with the United Kingdom’s version of the Grammys. Roblox will host the post-show celebration and will also feature an exclusive virtual performance from U.K. Gen-Z artist PinkPantheress.

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) - Under the helm of a new CEO and with renewed plans for growth, Barry McCarthy's first all-hands meeting was cut short after laid-off employees crashed it.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) - The Mercury Research CPU market share results are in for the fourth quarter of 2021, showing that AMD now comprises 25.6% of the overall x86 market, its highest share ever, partially on the strength of its increasing gaming console shipments.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) - The movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) - Expected to report first-quarter earnings on Feb, 17, the momentum in Palantir’s private enterprise business accelerated throughout 2021. The firm increased its free cash flow guidance for FY 2021 more than once last year.

Palantir could report much better results for the fourth-quarter and for the full-year than what the company has guided for.