May 11, 2025 11:45 AM 2 min read

If You Bought Your Mom $100 In Apple, Microsoft And Tesla Stock For Mother's Day Last Year, Here's How Much She'd Have Now

by Chris Katje Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Flowers, lunch and a sentimental card are among the popular gifts for a mom on Mother's Day. A gift of stock is another option to consider.


What Happened: Mother’s Day is being celebrated today, May 12. While many will get their mom flowers and a card, another option could be buying shares of some of the most valuable and most well-known companies.  

Mother’s Day was designated an official holiday by then President Woodrow Wilson in 1914 and is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. Last year, Mother’s Day was celebrated on May 12, 2024. Here’s a look at how an investment in three of the largest publicly traded companies at that time would be worth now. 

Investing $100 Each In Apple, Microsoft And Tesla: Investing $100 in each of the three popular stocks during Mother's Day 2024 could have bought the following share amounts:

Apple Inc AAPL: 0.5481 shares

Microsoft Corporation MSFT: 0.2430

Tesla Inc TSLA: 0.5936

The three investments would be worth the following values today based on the closing share prices from Friday, May 9, 2025. The totals do not include dividends.

Apple: $108.81

Microsoft: $106.61

Tesla: $177.05

The total investment in those three stocks on Mother’s Day last year would be worth $392.47 today, representing a return of 30.8%. This marks an increase from the 11.2% gain on the same three stocks from Mother's Day 2023 to Mother's Day 2024. The return also outpaces the returns of the same stocks from 2022 to 2023 (+7%) and from 2021 to 2022 (+17.8%).   

For comparison, the same $300 invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which tracks the S&P 500, would be worth $329.12 and up 9.7%.

While flowers might not last forever, stock investments for your mom can often hold or gain value over time.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$198.520.52%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.76
Growth
46.18
Quality
82.46
Value
8.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$438.280.03%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$565.00-0.01%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$299.295.08%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EducationICYMIif you investedIf you invested 100 catalystMothers DayS&P 500
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved