Top 10 States For Amazon Monthly Spending: Here's How Much The Average American Spends On The E-Commerce Site

E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN has a platform that is so loved by its users that some said they would be willing to give up traveling, alcohol or even sex to continue using the convenient shopping option.

Here’s a look at how much the average American spends on Amazon and which states spend the most.

What Happened: E-commerce giant Amazon launched its Amazon Prime membership program back in 2005 with an annual cost of $79. Among the perks offered by Amazon Prime are free two-day shipping for customers.

In celebration of Amazon Prime Day, here’s a look at how much the average American spends on Amazon monthly.

A survey from Upgraded Points found that the average American spends $91.75 per month on Amazon, or around $1,101 annually.

The survey polled residents in 44 states, with the states of Alaska, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Vermont excluded.

These are the top 10 states for the highest average spending on Amazon:

1. Tennessee : $124.22

: $124.22 2. Delaware: $114

$114 3. Wisconsin : $113.66

: $113.66 4. Iowa: $113.46

$113.46 5. Washington : $112.06

: $112.06 6. New Mexico: $110.56

$110.56 7. Kentucky: $108.63

$108.63 8. Utah: $107.69

$107.69 9. Massachusetts : $105.52

: $105.52 10. Michigan: $104.46

These are the top 10 states for the lowest average spending on Amazon:

1. West Virginia: $56.10

$56.10 2. Minnesota: $68.86

$68.86 3. Indiana : $72.87

: $72.87 4. Missouri : $74.78

: $74.78 5. Maine : $75

: $75 6. Pennsylvania: $75.79

$75.79 7. Nevada: $75.93

$75.93 8. Kansas: $76.29

$76.29 9. Idaho: $77.07

$77.07 10. Oregon: $77.55

Why It’s Important: The poll also asked Americans to vote on how obsessed they were with Amazon on a 1 to 10 scale. Alabama came in first place, with 36.5% of respondents scoring a 7 or higher. Coincidentally, Alabama wasn’t among the top 10 states for spending, ranking in the middle of the pack at $95.60.

Other states that scored high on the obsession ranking such as Michigan and Tennessee found themselves in the top 10. Another surprise was Kansas with 31.4% ranking 7 or higher, but the state ranking among the lowest average spending.

The states of Washington and Oregon ranked last for obsession at 11.8% and 12.2%, respectively. Washington was a surprise given its top 10 ranking for spending and also the company’s headquarters belonging in the state.

Amazon continues to be one of the largest retailers in the world and loyalty from Prime customers and non-Prime customers may be one of the biggest reasons as shown above.

In the first quarter of 2023, Amazon reported revenue of $127.4 billion, which was up 9% year-over-year. North American sales made up $76.9 billion of the total and were up 11% year-over-year.

In 2022, Amazon reported revenue of $514 billion, which was up 9% year-over-year. Full-year North American segment revenue was $315.9 billion, which was up 13% year-over-year.

Amazon is one of the largest companies in the world with a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion.

