If You Invested $1,000 In SPY Stock When Donald Trump Left The White House, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Donald Trump served as the 45th President of the United States from January 2017 to January 2021. The Republican was defeated in the 2020 presidential election by former Vice President Joe Biden. Here’s a look at how the S&P 500 has performed since Trump left the White House.

What Happened: After serving as President of the United States for four years, Trump vacated the White House on Jan. 20, 2021.

During his time as president, the stock markets enjoyed years of success.

The S&P 500 had average annual gains of 14.5% during Trump’s four years in office. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY was up a total of around 67% during the four-year span, making it one of the best four-year returns for the S&P 500 in recent history.

The markets continued to rally after Biden won the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3, 2020 and through his first year as president. The S&P 500 gained 37.4% in the first year with Biden in office, which was the highest one-year market return under a president since Harry Truman in 1945.

The S&P 500 rallied after the 2020 presidential election, gaining 12.7% from election day to inauguration.

Whether tracking the time of Trump as president for market performance from election day in 2016 or inauguration day in 2017 and ending the tracking at election day in 2020 or Biden’s inauguration in 2021, the S&P 500 and other market indexes enjoyed sizable returns.

Investing $1,000 in SPY: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened for trading at $381.11 on Jan. 20, 2021, the day Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.

An investor could have purchased 2.62 SPY shares on inauguration day. That $1,000 investment would be worth $949.30 today, based on a price of $362.33 for the SPY at the time of writing.

The $1,000 investment from Biden’s inauguration to now would be down 5.1%.

An investor could have bought 2.93 SPY shares the morning of Nov. 4, 2020, after Biden was initially found to be the winner of the 2020 election. He was officially named the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 7, 2020.

The $1,000 investment in the SPY the morning after the election would be worth $1,061.63 today. This investment would be up 6.1% in just under two years' time.

