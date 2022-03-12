If You Invested $1,000 In Twitter Stock When Donald Trump Was Elected President, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States on Nov. 8, 2016. Here’s a look at how one of the leading social media platform stocks did during his time in office and since his departure and subsequent suspension from the platform.

What Happened: Prior to becoming the president of the United Sates, Trump was widely followed on social media platforms including Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Facebook, a platform owned by Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB).

Trump was one of the most followed accounts on Twitter during his time as president and the platform was often used to share thoughts and criticisms of people, countries and highlight the president’s success stories.

Trump lost the 2020 Presidential Election to Joe Biden and would leave office on Jan. 20, 2021.

Trump was suspended from Twitter permanently on Jan. 8, 2021.

“After close review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them – specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter – we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said at the time.

Prior to his suspension, Trump had 89 million followers, which would rank him seventh on the platform today. Former president Barack Obama is the most followed Twitter account with over 131 million followers, followed by entertainer Justin Bieber with 114 million followers.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk ranks in the top ten with 77.5 million followers and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is in the top twenty followed accounts with 57.5 million followers.

The former president has launched his own social media platform called Truth Social, which is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group. The new Trump business is going public via SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

Along with using Truth Social, Trump is active on Rumble, a video media company going public with CF Acquisition Corp VI. On Rumble, Trump has 1.23 million subscribers and posts videos of his rallies.

Investing $1,000: Trump won the 2016 Presidential Election, beating Hillary Clinton.

On Nov. 9, 2016, Twitter shares opened at $17.96. A $1,000 investment in the social media platform could have purchased 55.68 shares.

The 55.68 shares would be wroth $1,836.88 today, based on a price of $32.99 at the time of writing. This represents a gain of 83.7% over the last five plus years.

Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2017 and left the presidency on Jan. 20, 2021. During his time in office, Twitter shares gained 187%.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on Flickr