EXCLUSIVE: A Strategy For Winning At IPO Trading

After studying IPOs for more than three decades, portfolio manager and "The Lifecycle Advantage" co-author Eve Boboch told the 2022 Benzinga Fintwit Conference on Friday that she found an edge in trading.

Boboch's co-author Kathy Donnelly said: "Patience is a virtue with IPOs."

Understanding the psychology behind the lifecycle advantage can help investors win in trading IPOs, the authors said. Boboch broke down what the term means.

The Lifecycle Advantage

Lifecycle Phases

A stock has a lifecycle with three distinct phases:

IPO Advance Phase

Institutional Due Diligence Phase

Institutional Advance Phase

IPO Lifecycle Patterns

Six lifecycle patterns: Late bloomers, pump and dumps, stair steppers, rocket ships, one-hit wonders, and disappointments.

Volume

Liquidity matters: Preferably $20 million per day or more.

Exceptional Companies

Disruptive, transformative companies with big growth drivers.

Sell Rules

Use appropriate rules for the lifecycle phase.

“We call that the lifecycle advantage or the lifecycle of a stock,” said Boboch.

Traders should always practice risk management when trading volatile IPOs, Boboch and Donnelly urged. The rules they adhere to are: