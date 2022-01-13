 Skip to main content

Meme Stock Mania Anniversary: What If You Invested $1,000 In GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond Last Year?
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 13, 2022 6:12pm   Comments
2021 was a historic year for the stock market, and it kicked off with the meme-fueled squeeze of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) stock that made millionaires out of some investors.

Following the great short that brought GameStop to highs of $483, new retail investors pilex into other stocks hoping for similar results. Let’s take a look at a few stocks that received the meme treatment following the epic squeeze, using Jan. 11 as the beginning date.

AMC Entertainment Holdings: (NYSE: AMC)

  • Price on Jan. 11 2021: $2.20 (according to Yahoo Finance)
  • Price on Jan. 11 2022: $22.15

A $1,000 investment in AMC at the beginning of the year at $2.20 per share, would have gotten you 455 shares. At today's price of $22.15 that is $10,068.06 with no reinvested dividends.

BlackBerry LTD: (NYSE: BB)

  • Price on Jan. 11 2021: $7.65
  • Price on Jan. 11 2022: $9.07

Following the same guidelines, a $1,000 investment in BlackBerry in January of last year would’ve yielded 131 shares, or $1,188.17 today.

The stock saw highs of $25.10 on Jan. 27, 2021. For fun, if you sold those 131 shares at the highs on Jan. 27 2021, you’d take home $3,288.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY)

  • Price on Jan. 11 2021: $20.49 
  • Price on Jan. 11 2022: $15.54

A $1,000 investment in this stock would’ve bought you 49 shares. If you sold all of your shares today, it would deliver $761.46, or a loss of $238.54. Again, this stock saw highs of $52.89 on Jan. 27 2021. 

Those 49 shares would’ve been worth $2,591.61.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME)

  • Price on Jan. 11 2021: $19.94 
  • Price on Jan. 11 2022: $123.21

A 1,000 investment in GameStop before the epic short squeeze would’ve given you a nice round number of 50 shares. If you sold those shares today, you would realize gains of $6,150.60.

Now, if you sold those shares at the all-time highs of $483? $24,150.

