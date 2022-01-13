 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Chase National Merges With Bank of Manhattan
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 13, 2022 9:10am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Chase National Merges With Bank of Manhattan

Each day, Benzinga will take a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date.

What Happened? On Jan. 13, 1955, Chase National merged with Bank of Manhattan.

What Else Was Going On In The World? In 1955, the U.S. launched the USS Nautilus, the world’s first operational nuclear-powered submarine. “The Mickey Mouse Club” debuted on ABC. The average cost of a new house was $10,950.

That Path To A U.S. Megabank: Incredibly, the roots of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), the largest U.S. bank, go back all the way to 1799 when Aaron Burr founded The Manhattan Company in a house on 40 Wall Street. Chase National Bank was founded in 1877 by John Thompson.

In 1930, Chase National became the largest bank in the world after acquiring the Equitable Trust Company of New York.

Chase National merged with Bank of Manhattan in 1955. At the time, Chase Manhattan was the second-largest U.S. bank.

In December 2000, Chase Manhattan merged with J.P. Morgan to become the familiar JPMorgan Chase. During the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, JPMorgan continued to grow by buying the assets of distressed Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual.

Today, JPMorgan Chase has become the largest U.S. bank with roughly $3.25 trillion in assets. It's also the world’s most valuable bank with a market cap of around $427 billion. In 2019, JPMorgan reported $110 billion in revenue and $36.4 billion in net income.

Photo: Flowerlamp, Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

4 Large-Cap Financial Stocks To Watch This Week With Earnings Ahead
TransUnion To Make Consumer Credit Data Available To Cryptocurrency Lenders
Price Over Earnings Overview: JPMorgan Chase
How The SPY Looks As Fed Chair Jerome Powell Testifies Before Senate Committee
If You Invested $1,000 In JPMorgan Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Big Banks Kick Off Fourth Quarter Earnings Season
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: this day in market historyEducation General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com