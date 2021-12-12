5 Things You Might Not Know About Formula One Driver Lewis Hamilton

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is underway, it's the 22nd and final race in the 2021 Formula 1 season. For the first time since 1974, the Formula 1 finale will decide the winner of the season. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen are tied in the standings with an identical 369.5 points.

Hamilton has won more races in the sport than any other driver before him. Hamilton is considered to be one of the greatest drivers to ever compete in Formula One, a sport that is publicly traded as Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA).

Here are five things you might not know about Lewis Hamilton:

Early Racing Start: At the age of eight, Hamilton began his racing career. Hamilton won the British Kart Championship at the age of 10. The future Formula One star was a member of the McLaren and Mercedes-Benz Young Driver Support Programme, which meant he got support to train and continue his growth in the sport.

At the age of 15, Hamilton was the youngest-ever driver to be ranked number one in karting. Hamilton moved from karts to car racing and won 10 of 15 races in the British Formula Renault series in 2003. Hamilton moved his way up through Formula Three and Grand Prix 2 before racing in Formula One.

Early Title: Amongst Hamilton’s seven Formula One titles are his championship in 2008. At the age of 23, Hamilton won five races and the championship. At the time, Hamilton was the youngest to win the Formula One title, a record since broken by rival Sebastian Vettel in 2010.

Formula One Records: Hamilton is a record holder across many categories in Formula One. The biggest records that Hamilton holds include the most wins (103), podium finishes (181) and pole positions (103). Hamilton is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most Formula One Championships, with seven titles.

Loved Soccer Too: At John Henry Newman School, Hamilton played on the same soccer team as Ashley Young. Now playing for West Ham in the English Premier League, Young was recruited at an early age by several soccer clubs in England, including Watford.

“I was quicker than Ashley Young, stronger than him, so I had that with me,” Hamilton said. The Formula One driver said he was a midfielder, and he could have pursued a career in soccer if not for his first love of racing.

Time 100: Hamilton was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential people of 2020 by TIME magazine. Hamilton was amongst those honored in the "Titans" category. As the first black Formula One race winner, Hamilton has been a strong voice against racism and for acceptance. Hamilton has also been vocal on other causes, like human rights in certain countries.

“His activism has also moved the world. Lewis has brought international attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, through his advocacy on social media and at F1 events,” NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace said of Hamilton.

