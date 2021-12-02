 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Enron Declares Bankruptcy
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Enron Declares Bankruptcy

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened? On Dec. 2, 2001, Enron officially filed for bankruptcy.

Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at 9,851.56 and the S&P 500 traded at 1,139.45.

What Else Was Going On In The World? In 2001, NASA’s Near Earth Asteroid Rendezvous (NEAR) spacecraft became the first spacecraft ever to land on an asteroid. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) released its iTunes music platform. The average U.S. monthly rent was $715.

Enron Goes Under: To this day, Enron is known as one of the largest corporate scandals in the history of the U.S. market. The company was once number seven on the Fortune 500 list. When the company filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 12, 2001, it had $63.4 billion in assets, making it the largest U.S. bankruptcy in history.

Enron’s stock price peaked at over $90 per share in mid-2000. When the market closed on Friday Nov. 30, 2001, Enron’s stock price was just 26 cents.

Wall Street Crime And Punishment: When Enron's Numbers Didn't Add Up

For years, Enron executives had been using nefarious accounting practices to hide billions of dollars in debt from failed business deals and projects.

When the market reopened on Monday following the Sunday bankruptcy filing, the Dow dropped 1.16%.

Enron CEO Jeff Skilling would ultimately serve 11 years in prison for charges related to the fraud. The company’s CFO Andy Fastow served about five years in prison.

Unfortunately. Enron’s reign as the largest corporate bankruptcy lasted less than one year. Worldcom reported $107 billion in assets when it filed for bankruptcy on July 21, 2002.

Photo: courtesy of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Issues Negative iPhone 13 Forecast as Boeing Gets "Okay" from China
Why Apple Is On Track To $3 Trillion Market Cap In 2022: A 'Safety Blanket' Tech Stalwart During Market Storm
Will Apple Recover Gains Next Week? Here's What The Options Are Saying
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Apple Loses Another Key Car Engineer: All You Need To Know
This Tech Giant Is Seeing The Highest Interest On WallstreetBets Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Enron this day in market historyEducation General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com