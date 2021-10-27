 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $1,000 In Google When It Acquired YouTube, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 27, 2021 8:28am   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $1,000 In Google When It Acquired YouTube, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

In 2006, Google made its biggest acquisition in company history in a move that transformed it and is considered by many experts to be among the best acquisitions of all time.

The YouTube Acquisition: On Oct. 9, 2006, Google announced it was paying $1.65 billion in a stock-for-stock deal to acquire video platform YouTube.

“The YouTube team has built an exciting and powerful media platform that complements Google’s mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful,” former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said at the time. “Together, we are natural partners to offer a compelling media entertainment service to users, content owners and advertisers.”

Now operating under the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) umbrella, YouTube has been an important piece to the success of the company.

Until the 2007 acquisition of DoubleClick for $3.1 billion, the YouTube purchase was the biggest bet by the company. Alphabet has spent $2 billion or more on deals five times since the YouTube acquisition, including the $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility in 2011 that didn't produce the same positive results.

Related Link: 10 Highest Paid YouTube Content Creators

Buying $1,000 In GOOG: Investors who liked the buyout of YouTube or saw the potential of Google’s growth with the video component being added have been pleasantly rewarded.

GOOG hit a high of $215.17 (split-adjusted) on Oct. 9, 2006. An investor could have purchased 4.65 shares of GOOG at the time with $1,000.

The $1,000 investment would be worth $13,004.28 today based on a price of $2,796.62 for GOOG at the time of writing.

The investment in Google would have produced an average annual return of 80% over the last 15 years.

Alphabet Inc has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, ranking fourth on the world leaderboard at AssetDash.com, trailing only Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Saudi Aramco.
 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of GM, Coca-Cola Earnings
7 Stocks To Watch For October 27, 2021
Alphabet: Q3 Earnings Insights
Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple Target Diabetes Tech
9 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Doubleclick Eric SchmidtEducation Top Stories Movers Tech Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com