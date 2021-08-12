Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.
What Happened? On this day in 1981, IBM IBM launched its IBM Personal Computer.
Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 945.21 and the S&P 500 traded at 133.40.
What Else Was Going On In The World? In 1981, Prince Charles of Wales married Lady Diana Spencer. NASA launched its very first Space Shuttle mission. U.S. interest rates were 15.7%.
IBM PC: In 1981, IBM had the dominant market share of the mainframe computer market, but it was losing business to Apple Inc. AAPL and other competitors producing microcomputers.
After just 12 months of development under the code name "Chess," IBM released the Personal Computer in August 1981 at a starting price of $1,565 for the base model with 16K RAM, a color graphics adapter and no disc drive.
The IBM PC was certainly pricey based on today’s tech standards, but it was also a steep discount to the $2-million computers IBM was producing in the early 1960s.
IBM also broke the mold by publishing the PC's technical specifications for the first time, which allowed third parties to develop compatible products for the device. The IBM PC was powered by an Intel Corporation INTC 8088 microprocessor with 40K of read-only memory and 16K of user memory. IBM began selling its own PC software starting in 1984.
Photo: Rama & Musée Bolo via Wikimedia.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.