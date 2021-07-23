5 Smart Hiring Tips For New Recruiters

Every new recruiter will tell you that they've been given the daunting task of hiring someone. Of course, the best way to learn is by experience, but it definitely helps to have a few tips beforehand. Some of these are: always ask for their resume before an interview, show that you care about them as a person, and never make promises that can't be kept.

1. Hiring for the Future

If your company has asked you to make hiring recommendations, here are some tips on how to go about it: Do not hire for specific needs only; you should also look at future needs since things change fast in business today.

Legacy skills and experience are excellent, but you want to make sure that the person is adaptable. People who have worked for a company for an extended period can sometimes be set in their ways or resistant to change.

2. Consider Experience - Does it Match?

To get a better idea of what kind of worker they can potentially become, consider how they handled other jobs in the past: Were they promoted regularly? Did they seem happy at their job, or were they feverishly applying elsewhere, even though they said things were just fine there? Was their work ethic affected by internal struggles with bosses or co-workers?

These are all good things to ask previous employers about when you're making your final decision. However, if the answers to these types of questions don't seem to align with the experience the candidate put down on their resume, then it raises a red flag: Either they didn't handle the job how they said, or you should take the time to find out what happened behind the scenes. You'll also want to gauge how much initiative your new recruiter is taking in their search for a new hiring position, says Glassdoor career expert Scott Dobroski. " Review whether an applicant included something like 'methodically researched and approached five companies' on their resume, or if references talked about how proactive an interview candidate was in reaching out," he told Business News Daily.

3.Understand the Tech Tools

As the number of job openings and applicants for those positions continues to rise, there is no better time than now to invest in improving your recruitment process. It's never been easier or more cost-effective with all these new tools at our fingertips!

With many online resources like LinkedIn Recruiter, Indeed Prime Jobs (formerly known as Rapportive), Job Search Squad - we can spend less time tracking down candidates ourselves and trust that an automated system will find them instead of using intelligent algorithms which are based on big data.

We also have access to robust reporting analytics, thanks to companies such as CEB TalentNeuron Systems. For example, they provide detailed reports to know how many people applied for jobs today vs. last month without having any contact information.

New recruiters must use an Application Tracking System (ATS). An effective (ATS) helps recruiters, staffing agencies, and human resources (HR) departments manage their hiring efforts and stay competitive in today’s talent market. These systems are critically important for companies recruiting top talent for their businesses and staffing and recruiting companies looking to fill job openings with the best possible candidates.

I contacted Staffing and Recruiting expert and CEO of AkkenCloud, Giridhar Akkineni, and asked him why recruiters must be proficient in using an Applicant Tracking System, "Time is of the essence for recruiters to respond to job openings with potential candidates. Many ATS Platforms, offer click-to-post job openings to a company's website with SEO, social media, and job boards. Applicant Tracking Systems make it easy for job seekers to click and apply and parse their resumes into the system. So, an Applicant Tracking System is an essential tool in any recruiter's arsenal to collect, organize, and efficiently search through hundreds and thousands of resumes. Recruiters need to be efficient and automate repetitive tasks."

4. Market Your Employer Brand

The modern workforce is more informed than ever before. There are few industries that can't be researched in an hour on the internet - and as a result, potential employees have near-perfect knowledge about your company by the time they apply for employment! Your employer brand includes much more than just salary information or benefits packages; it encompasses how you present yourself to both prospects AND current colleagues via social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

It's not enough anymore simply offer competitive salaries if you want people to show up at your doorstep with resumes outstretched ready for consideration because most of them already know what they're going into when applying to work at any given organization these days due to their extensive research beforehand.

So if you want to stand out as a recruiter and be able to attract the best talent (those who fit into your employer brand), there is more that you must also do during the recruitment process.

Be accessible online; job seekers can find you on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook; make sure they see vital information about your company through status updates or tweets from those social media accounts and always add photos to your posts as well! Make sure the employer's brand shows through in all the posts you put out.

5. Understand Diversity Hiring

With an increasingly globalized and interconnected world, it’s no surprise that companies are dedicating themselves to attracting diverse talent. Recruiting a team of people with different perspectives allows for new ideas, which can ultimately solve problems more efficiently and innovative breakthroughs in whatever industry the company is involved in.

Recruitment strategies aim at bringing together teams from varying backgrounds so they may contribute their talents towards developing newer approaches or solutions for current challenges facing the company today.

Labor diversity expert and best-selling author Jason Greer tell us, “An often overlooked component of attracting and creating successful transitions for diverse hires is ensuring that the work environment is conducive to what they bring to the table. Companies that foster open and inclusive environments tend to attract and retain diverse talent at every level.”

In summary, new recruiters have a lot on their plate in the beginning. I hope these tips help get you started mastering just a few of the many recruiter duties.

These first few months will be crucial to your success, by being accessible and building relationships with both candidates and clients you'll show everyone that you're a recruiter who cares about the people in this profession and their needs as well as those of employers.

And lastly, by supporting recruiters' networks like LinkedIn Recruiter Answers or Twitter chats on Mondays at 10 am ET (you can find them using #recruiterquestions) or local recruiter gatherings, you'll make it clear that not only are you one of us but we're here for each other too! Happy recruiting!