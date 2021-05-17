 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $1,000 In AT&T Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 17, 2021 1:51pm   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $1,000 In AT&T Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the past 12 months is 48.1%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.

AT&T’s Difficult Road: One company that has been a lackluster investment in the past year has been telecom giant AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

In recent years, AT&T has been investing heavily in non-core businesses in an attempt to grow its business. A $67 billion buyout of DirecTV in 2015 and an $85 billion buyout of WarnerMedia in 2016 left the company with a massive debt load.

In addition, AT&T pays out $3.7 billion in dividends on a quarterly basis, which hinders its ability to pay down that debt. At the same time, AT&T spent about $15.7 billion in capex in 2020, much of which went to building up its 5G network. AT&T spent $23 billion on Spectrum in early 2021, bringing its total debt to around $180 billion.

In 2019, AT&T generated $1.89 in EPS on $181.1 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a 75-cent EPS loss on just $171.7 billion in revenue.

At the beginning of 2020, AT&T shares were trading at $39.16. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped to $36.37 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 23, AT&T stock ultimately bottomed at $26.08. Fortunately, the stock rebounded somewhat from that point on as the broader market recovered.

By early June, AT&T shares were back above $33. But while the S&P 500 continued to rise in the second half of 2020, AT&T stalled out.

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In Advanced Micro Devices Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

AT&T In 2021, Beyond: By late October, AT&T was back to testing its March lows, ultimately bottoming at $26.35.

On Monday, AT&T opened at its highest level since before the pandemic, topping out at $33.88 before dropping back down to around $32.50. The jump came in response to the news that AT&T is merging WarnerMedia with DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. (NASDAQ: DISCA) in a $43 billion deal.

AT&T investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an underwhelming return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in AT&T stock bought on May 17, 2020, would be worth about $1,222 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting AT&T's stock to once again struggle in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 22 analysts covering the stock is $31, suggesting 4.8% downside from current levels.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises 1.5%; FreightCar America Shares Slide Following Q1 Results
Retail Week On Earnings Row: Walmart, Target, Foot Locker Among Companies Reporting
Understanding AT&amp;T's Unusual Options Activity
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; AT&T, Discovery To Merge Media Assets
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Education General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com