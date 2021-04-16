If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, Apple, Microsoft And Other Top Stocks 5 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

It’s been a great time to be investing over the past five years. Virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold since 2016, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY) total return over that stretch has been 120.1%.

High-growth tech stocks have been some of the best performers in the market over that five-year stretch. In fact, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLK) has more than doubled the S&P 500’s gains, generating a 247% total return over the last five years.

Five-Year Winners: Given that outperformance, it's not surprising popular tech stocks are among the biggest market winners of the past five years. Here’s how much $1,000 invested in each of the following stocks back in 2016 would be worth today.

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP), $41,662.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), $2,803.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), $28,639.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), $26,388.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), $17,017.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), $14,975.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), $7,101.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), $5,050.

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), $5,530.

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), $4,799.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), $4,670.

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), $3,055.

Alphabet, Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), $3,016.

Benzinga’s Take: If you are one of the many investors who has made a killing in the stock market in the past five years, you should certainly feel proud of your financial accomplishments, especially if you had the foresight to buy some of the stocks mentioned above. However, one of the easiest things to do in the financial world is making money during a bull market, so make sure to always manage risk appropriately and be prepared for the next stock market downturn.