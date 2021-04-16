 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, Apple, Microsoft And Other Top Stocks 5 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 16, 2021 11:59am   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, Apple, Microsoft And Other Top Stocks 5 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

It’s been a great time to be investing over the past five years. Virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold since 2016, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY) total return over that stretch has been 120.1%.

High-growth tech stocks have been some of the best performers in the market over that five-year stretch. In fact, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLK) has more than doubled the S&P 500’s gains, generating a 247% total return over the last five years.

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In Canopy Growth Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Five-Year Winners: Given that outperformance, it's not surprising popular tech stocks are among the biggest market winners of the past five years. Here’s how much $1,000 invested in each of the following stocks back in 2016 would be worth today.

  • Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP), $41,662.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), $2,803.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), $28,639.
  • Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), $26,388.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), $17,017.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), $14,975.
  • Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), $7,101.
  • Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), $5,050.
  • Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), $5,530.
  • Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), $4,799.
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), $4,670.
  • Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), $3,055.
  • Alphabet, Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), $3,016.

Benzinga’s Take: If you are one of the many investors who has made a killing in the stock market in the past five years, you should certainly feel proud of your financial accomplishments, especially if you had the foresight to buy some of the stocks mentioned above. However, one of the easiest things to do in the financial world is making money during a bull market, so make sure to always manage risk appropriately and be prepared for the next stock market downturn.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + TSLA)

Tesla Settles Lawsuit With Ex-Employee Over Autopilot Code
Thinking About Buying Dogecoin, BitTorrent Or Tron?
Hyundai Appoints Apple, Microsoft Veteran To Lead New Mobility Division: Reuters
Netflix Earnings: Analysts Eyeing The Subscriber Base Growth And Possible 'Pull-Forward'
3 EV Stocks That Could Be Set For A Downturn
Here's Why Sunrun, Apple And Amazon Are Moving
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Education Top Stories Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com