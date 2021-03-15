 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: S&P 500 Hits 1,300 For The First Time
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2021 9:23am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: S&P 500 Hits 1,300 For The First Time

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened? On this day in 1999, the S&P 500 closed above 1,300 for the first time.

Where The Market Was: The Dow finished the day at 9,958.77. The S&P 500 finished at 1,307.26.

What Else Was Going On In The World? In 1999, companies around the world tested software in preparation for the Y2K bug. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) acquired Volvo for $6.45 billion. The average monthly rent in the U.S. was $645.

The Dot-Com Boom: It took the S&P 500 just three months to make it from 1,200 to 1,300 for the first time in March 1999 during the peak of the dot-com frenzy. Four months later, the index topped 1,400. 

After peaking at 1,553.11 in March 2000, the S&P 500 began its dot-com sell-off, which would require several years of recovery. The index ultimately bottomed at 768.63, shedding roughly half of its value over a three-year period.

The S&P 500 appeared poised to topple 1,600 again in 2007, reaching as high as 1,576.09 before the financial crisis sent it tumbling back to a 2009 low of 666.76. After plowing through 1,200, 1,300, 1,400 and 1,500 in a little over a year’s time, it took the S&P 500 roughly 13 years to reach 1,600 in 2013.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + SPX)

IRS Providing Updates Today On Its 'Get My Payment' Pages On Stimulus Money
The Week In Cannabis: Big Tobacco, MSO Goes To Europe, Mexico, DC, And More
What's Moving The Market Friday?
Beginning Investor? Here's How To Protect Your Portfolio In 2021
This Day In Market History: FDR's First Fireside Chat
Why Marathon Petroleum And Phillips 66 Are Top Oil Stock Picks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: dot-com bubble S&P 500 this day in market historyEducation Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com