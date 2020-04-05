The Story Behind The Ticker: Vail Resorts

At first glance, Vail Resort’s (NYSE: MTN) ticker may seem unrelated to the company’s name, and that’s partially true. It’s related to the company’s heritage and what it does as a business.

Vail Resorts is an operator of mountain resorts and ski areas across the globe. It’s safe to say the company knows its way around the mountains, hence its ticker symbol, MTN.

The company was started by two World War II veterans who hiked what came to be known as Vail Mountain. They spent a few years building the resort, and in 1962 Vail was born. It went on to become one of the most well-known ski resorts in the world.

