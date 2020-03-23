Dr. Oz Says 'Men Die More Frequently Than Women' From Coronavirus

American cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of "The Dr. Oz Show," spoke during a Fox Business News interview Saturday about why men are dying from COVID-19 at greater rates than women.

“Men do die more frequently than women,” Oz told host David Asman. “The question is why?”

Oz offered two reasons why he thinks men are dying from coronavirus at higher rates than women:

Men in China and Italy, the two regions hit hardest by COVID-19, smoke cigarettes more frequently than women.

Men generally have more blocked arteries than women due to dietary habits.

“Men just don’t seem to be able to handle it [the coronavirus] as well,” he said.

Medical Supply Shortage

The availability of medical supplies such as breathing ventilators and face masks has been an ongoing, dire concern for hospitals and medical institutions worldwide, Oz said.

“I’m at New York Presbyterian here in New York City, and although it’s really busy and we have hundreds of patients, we haven’t quite overwhelmed the system,” he said.

“As long as we have enough equipment, we can keep going.”

Automakers Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) have all publicly expressed interest in helping solve medical supply shortfalls via repurposing factory production efforts from cars to ventilator production.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet Sunday that he had "a long engineering discussion" with medical supply company Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) about ventilators.