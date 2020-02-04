Here's How Much Investing $100 In Disney Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Disney’s Big Decade

One of the market leaders of the past decade was media giant Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Disney ended the 2000s with a blockbuster deal to buy Marvel Entertainment for $4.2 billion, an acquisition that closed in December 2009 and would pay dividends throughout the 2010s. Two years later in 2012, Disney announced a $4 billion buyout of Lucasfilm, the owner of the Star Wars franchise. Disney closed the decade with one final major acquisition, its largest one of the decade. Following a bidding war with Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), Disney acquired the majority of 21st Century Fox’s TV and movie assets in 2019 for a whopping price tag of $71.3 billion.

The final headline of the decade for Disney will likely determine the stock’s direction in the 2020s. Disney launched its Disney+ streaming service in November of 2019 in an effort to transition its media business model away from linear TV in favor of an over-the-top subscription service.

Disney shares started the 2010s trading at around $32. The stock dipped as low as $28.19 by late 2011 on concerns about rising streaming competition from Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), its lowest point of the decade. From that point forward, Disney shares marched steadily higher, reaching $122 by mid-2015. After nearly four years of trading between around $90 and $120, Disney broke out to new all-time highs in early 2019 ahead of the Disney+ launch.

2020 And Beyond

Disney reached its decade high of $153.41 in November after the successful Disney+ launch.

Though the stock has since pulled back below $140, Disney investors did very well in the 2010s. In fact, $100 worth of Disney stock in 2010 would be worth about $490 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts expect Disney to continue to march higher in 2020. The average price target among the 24 analysts covering the stock is $160.50, suggesting 16.3% upside from current levels.