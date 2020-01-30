3 Things That Move Alphabet's Stock

The following are some of the catalysts that are known to move Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock.

Alphabet's Quarterly Reports

Alphabet's quarterly earnings reports have a direct impact on the stock, giving a direct look into the financials of the company and other important metrics.

In Alphabet's earnings reports, be on the lookout for the usual earnings-per-share and revenue numbers, but also look for traffic acquisition costs, or TAC.

As TAC increases, it has a negative impact on profit margins.

Regulatory Concerns For Alphabet

Google is known as the go-to search engine, but is now also known for data and privacy issues.

Many consumers are worried that Google is collecting too much data and are concerned about what is done with that data. Not only that, but Google has also been fined for violating antitrust laws. Be on the lookout for news about potential regulatory action in these areas.

Alphabet's M&A Deals

Google is no stranger to buying companies. Large mergers and acquisitions can impact the stock greatly. Be on the lookout for trends and existing companies in the space.

For example, Google announced Nov. 1 that it will acquire Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT), giving it a chance to compete with Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Watch.

Alphabet shares were trading down 1.25% at $1,438.45 at the time of publication Thursday.