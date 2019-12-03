Market Overview

The Wealthiest Zodiac Signs In The Forbes 400

Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 2:11pm   Comments
Is your zodiac sign giving you a competitive advantage in life?

Benzinga has analyzed data from the 2019 Forbes 400 list to determine the representation of zodiac signs among the nation’s wealthiest business people.

"The Forbes 400 is the definitive list of wealth in America, profiling and ranking the country's richest billionaires by their estimated net worths," according to Forbes. 

Distribution of Net Worth By Zodiac Sign

Here's how net worth is distributed by zodiac sign for the 2019 Forbes 400 List: 

Forbes 400 Distribution of Net Worth By Zodiac Sign

Leo

13.1%

Scorpio

11.1%

Capricorn

10.4%

Libra

9.3%

Taurus

8.5%

Pisces

8.4%

Aries

8%

Virgo

7.9%

Aquarius

6.6%

Gemini

6.3%

Sagittarius

5.4%

Cancer

5%

Here are the total net worth figures broken down by zodiac sign. The figures are in billions of dollars. 

Forbes 400: Total Net Worth By Zodiac Sign

Leo

$349.5

Scorpio

$295

Capricorn

$277.9

Libra

$247

Taurus

$225.7

Pisces

$224.7

Aries

$212.1

Virgo

$209.4

Aquarius

$177

Gemini

$168.6

Sagittarius

$143.7

Cancer

$132.3

Among the Forbes 400, Leos have a major advantage in their collective net worth relative to their star sign counterparts. Leos are: 

  • Ranked No. 1 in the world with a net worth of $114 billion. 
  • The toal net worth of Leos($349.5 billion) is nearly three times the total net worth of of Cancers ($132.3 billion).
  • The total net worth of Leos is greater than the sum of both Saggitarius and Cancer sign holders ($276 billion). 

In other words, Leos are completely dominating not only total representation by individuals on the Forbes list, but total net worth.

Does this information imply Leos are at a competitive astrological advantage on their pathway to financial success? Only the stars can tell. 

Zodiac Sign

Date Range

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Leo

July 23 – August 22

Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22

Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19

Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

Pisces

Feb. 19 – March 20

