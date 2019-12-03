The Wealthiest Zodiac Signs In The Forbes 400

Is your zodiac sign giving you a competitive advantage in life?

Benzinga has analyzed data from the 2019 Forbes 400 list to determine the representation of zodiac signs among the nation’s wealthiest business people.

"The Forbes 400 is the definitive list of wealth in America, profiling and ranking the country's richest billionaires by their estimated net worths," according to Forbes.

Distribution of Net Worth By Zodiac Sign

Here's how net worth is distributed by zodiac sign for the 2019 Forbes 400 List:

Forbes 400 Distribution of Net Worth By Zodiac Sign Leo 13.1% Scorpio 11.1% Capricorn 10.4% Libra 9.3% Taurus 8.5% Pisces 8.4% Aries 8% Virgo 7.9% Aquarius 6.6% Gemini 6.3% Sagittarius 5.4% Cancer 5%

Here are the total net worth figures broken down by zodiac sign. The figures are in billions of dollars.

Forbes 400: Total Net Worth By Zodiac Sign Leo $349.5 Scorpio $295 Capricorn $277.9 Libra $247 Taurus $225.7 Pisces $224.7 Aries $212.1 Virgo $209.4 Aquarius $177 Gemini $168.6 Sagittarius $143.7 Cancer $132.3

Among the Forbes 400, Leos have a major advantage in their collective net worth relative to their star sign counterparts. Leos are:

Ranked No. 1 in the world with a net worth of $114 billion.

The toal net worth of Leos($349.5 billion) is nearly three times the total net worth of of Cancers ($132.3 billion).

The total net worth of Leos is greater than the sum of both Saggitarius and Cancer sign holders ($276 billion).

In other words, Leos are completely dominating not only total representation by individuals on the Forbes list, but total net worth.

Does this information imply Leos are at a competitive astrological advantage on their pathway to financial success? Only the stars can tell.